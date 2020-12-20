RICHARDSON, Straughan Stafford, Jr., 98, of Richmond, entered Heaven on December 12, 2020. Straughan was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Helen; and grandson, Walter Craymer. He is survived by his four daughters, Lee Bottoms (Tony), Susan Hill (Jerry), Sally Craymer (David) and Anne Atkinson. Straughan cherished his grandchildren, Laura Mattal (Paul), Scott Bottoms (Kelsey), Amanda Corcoran (Ryan), Stafford Craymer (Kerry), Liz Hill, Rebecca Craft (Dennis), Eliza Gallagher (Ben), Katherine Whitton (Logan), Victoria Green (Brett) and Sarah Atkinson; and 14 adorable great-grandchildren. Straughan was a graduate of Reedville High School and the University of Richmond. Drafted during his Senior year, he served in the Army in North Africa, and returned to complete his degree in business in 1946. Straughan was a professional real estate appraiser for the City of Richmond and also taught real estate at VCU. He was the recipient of the Sherwood Reeder Award for outstanding service in the city. He was a member of Second Baptist Church for 74 years where he served as deacon, superintendent of Sunday school, volunteer at VBS and was often the first person to welcome visitors. Straughan traveled all over the world and went on many mission trips. A highlight was the trip to Russia after the break-up of the Soviet Union. He participated in passing out over 70,000 Bibles. Straughan was known for his letter writing. He proudly kept his responses from the White House and Bill Gates. Straughan liked to voice his opinions and was proud to have been published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch over 90 times. He will be remembered for his love of woodworking, prison ministries, oysters and figs, gardening, reading, the Church Hill Mission Project, playing bridge, the Northern Neck, traveling with his wife and friends, men's group at St. Stephens, coloring with grandchildren and dollar menus. One never knew what Straughan would say or do. His uniqueness will be missed and many generations will pass down stories about him, filling them with laughter and love. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Baptist Church's Missions Ministry, 9614 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229 or Young Life Capernaum (special needs), 1604 North Hilltop Shopping Center, Ste. 320, Virginia Beach, Va. 23451.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.