LUCHENBURG, Stuart E., Jr., 86, of Richmond, Va., departed this life April 8, 2022. He was predeceased by his mother, Glenna C. Luchenburg; and his father, Stuart E. Luchenburg Sr. He is survived by his niece, Karen Boltz Ambrose (Lloyd); and a comrade, Thomas Bourdon Abernathy. He was a proud Navy veteran. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in Riverview Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.