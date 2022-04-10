Menu
Stuart E. Luchenburg Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
LUCHENBURG, Stuart E., Jr., 86, of Richmond, Va., departed this life April 8, 2022. He was predeceased by his mother, Glenna C. Luchenburg; and his father, Stuart E. Luchenburg Sr. He is survived by his niece, Karen Boltz Ambrose (Lloyd); and a comrade, Thomas Bourdon Abernathy. He was a proud Navy veteran. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
