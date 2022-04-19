WALLER, Mr. Stuart Allen, 78, departed this life peacefully Friday, April 8, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet H. Waller; four children and several grandchildren.



He was born August 1, 1943 and raised in the Richmond Boys Home. It is for this reason, the family wishes for any expressions of sympathy or condolences be sent as donations to the Virginia Home for Boys & Girls in lieu of flowers or cards. There will be no funeral services per his request.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2022.