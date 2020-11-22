WHITE, Sue Bohrer, 93, of Richmond, peacefully passed away on November 19, 2020. Known to close friends by her childhood name, "Sue Babe" was born in Uniontown, Ky., and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rudolph C. White; and her parents, Roy and Dora Sizemore; siblings, Tommy Sizemore, Patsy Sizemore Hammond and Chip Sizemore of Uniontown, Ky. Sue's red hair matched her fiery, fun and free-spirited passion for life. She was a highly skilled seamstress, producing tailored suits, exquisite prom gowns and prize-winning hand quilting. One of her great joys was working with her Northern Virginia quilt group, the "Dirty Dozen" and having their work exhibited at the Smithsonian Institute. Sue served as President of the Southampton Women's Club, Curator of Beaumont Heritage Society and the editor of Trading Secrets, "A Keepsake Cookbook." She is survived by two sons, G. Gregory Bohrer (Paula) of Winter Springs, Fla. and Richard C. Bohrer (June) of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Mary Catherine Bohrer (David Douthit) of Richmond, Va., Andrew Bohrer (Michelle) of Seattle, Wash. and Bailey Bohrer of Winter Springs, Fla.; and great-grandchildren, Samantha and Sydney Douthit of Richmond, Va. Her family is grateful for the compassionate care lovingly provided by the staff at Chestnut Grove and At Home Care Hospice during the last years of her life. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.