CAHOON, Sue Ellen Null, of Roanoke, Va. passed away on after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was the devoted wife and life-long companion since childhood of her surviving husband, John Lee Cahoon. She was a loving mother, devoted friend, welcoming hostess and the backbone of the Cahoon family.
Sue Ellen graduated from Madison College with a degree in Business Education and quickly embraced her role as an Army wife, following her husband to Germany for his service. They later moved back to the U.S.A. and settled in Towson, Md. Her greatest joy was raising her two children and creating a loving, welcoming home. As her children grew, she later managed a cardiologist's practice in Baltimore.
Sue Ellen had a passion for music and was an enthusiastic choir member and pianist. She loved to spend her time with friends, neighbors and hosting crab feasts in the summertime. Life was always a party with Sue involved. She was active in Zeta Tau Alpha and served as the President of the Richmond Alumnae chapter. She had a heart for volunteering and serving those with cancer and in hospice therapy.
Sue is also survived by her daughter, Dr. Linda Lee Hart (Roger) from Goochland, Va.; her son, John Payne Cahoon (Carn) from Joppa, Md.; and her grandson, John Scott Largen, Esqr. from Miami, Fla.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday June 25, 2021 at Oakey's South Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Colonial Presbyterian Church. Following the service friends are invited to join the family for an Irish wake at Oakey's South Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice (Roanoke, Va. 24018), Hermitage Samaritan Program (Roanoke, Va. 24017), Boys Home of Virginia (Covington, Va. 24426), or the Alzheimer's Foundation (alzfdn.org/support-us/donate
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.