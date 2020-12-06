PATTERSON, Sue Frances Janes, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with her Lord from her home on November 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by J.B. And Earlene Janes, her parents of Memphis, Tenn. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Melvin Patterson; three children, Teresa Patterson Abood (EJ Abood), Jay Patterson (Kathy Klenert Patterson) and Lee Patterson (Shannon Fox Patterson); 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and her brother, Gary Janes. Sue cherished her devoted husband, loved her family and developed lasting relationships with friends and co-workers. She served with the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention as Personnel Selection Department Secretary, and as Office of Mission Personnel Administrative Assistant for 23 years. She was a member of Grove Avenue Baptist Church and was faithful in attendance for many years. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in honor should be sent to Grove Avenue Baptist Church, 8701 Ridge Road, Henrico, Va. 23229.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.