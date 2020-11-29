PAYNE, Ms. Susan Anne, passed away on November 24, 2020, at age 59, after a long battle with liver disease. Despite her illness, Susan never gave up fighting. She lived life to the fullest and always had a smile on her face. Susan, affectionately known as "Suzie q," was a member of West End Assembly of God Church and sang in the choir. In addition to singing, Susan enjoyed dancing and listening to country music. One of her favorite pastimes was watching her favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys. She especially enjoyed teasing her dad when they beat Washington. Susan was preceded in death by her father, William L. Gressett Jr. She is survived by her mother, Dolores Anne Gressett; son, Brad Alexander Gray; daughter, Chelsea Marie Smith (Thomas); granddaughter, Audrey Brandi Carlison; brother, Billy Gressett (Michelle); sisters, Leigh Huband (Bubba), Julie Daniels (Jerry), Carrie Amburgey (Tracy); devoted boyfriend of 10 years, Matthew Harold. A private celebration of her life will be held by the family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.