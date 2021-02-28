BATES, Susan Jacobs, "Suzy," beloved "wife/mother/grandmother/sister/aunt/friend," went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Although a stroke took her from this life, her spirit will live on in her husband, David Bates; her three daughters, Missy Rogers (Jeff), Kay Baum (Steve), Holley White (Wally, deceased); her six grandchildren, Hallie Rogers, Wendy Militar (Ivan), Brandon Rogers, Carter Baum, Berkley Baum, Ashley Broyles (Bobby); her brother, Jim Jacobs (Mary Lou); her niece, Ashley Rey; and her extended family of friends that stretches across the globe. Suzy was born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 22, 1940. She met the love of her life, Andrew David Bates, at North Fulton High School. Suzy always joked that they dated each other's friends, but never each other, until college, when their friends set them up on a blind date. From that day on, Suzy was the love and the joy of David's life. They soon married and raised three wonderful daughters. Because of David's career, they had the opportunity to live in many different cities and travel to many different countries, satisfying the self-described "gypsy" in Suzy. They moved from Jacksonville to Atlanta to Chattanooga to Richmond to Denver to Marietta, and finally retired in their small-town-of-choice, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where they resided until last September when they moved to Midlothian, Virginia to be near "their girls." The Lord blessed this world with 80 years of Suzy. Eighty years filled with laughter, friendship, family vacations, porch parties and unforgettable life lessons. Suzy was a petite, yet mighty, woman who loved whole-heartedly, without judgment, in a near perfect reflection of God's love. She taught us to "bloom where we are planted" and to show kindness and respect to everyone, especially those less fortunate. She taught us by example, by living this way every single day. In addition to being a dear friend, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Suzy was the quintessential southern belle, a master-gardener, an avid reader, a homemaker, a skilled seamstress, one of the "usual suspects," an "energizer bunny," an O-Heck champion and a true Proverbs 31 woman. She spread love, grace and encouragement to everyone she encountered. Suzy made friends wherever she went, and sustained those friendships for life. She greeted everyone with a "Hi, Honey! How's you?" and she genuinely wanted to know. She hoped it would lead to a "sit long and talk much" kind of conversation. She would reach for your hands and hold on tightly, listening earnestly to every last word. Those who knew Suzy knew genuine friendship and devotion. Although we won't be able to hold her soft hands anymore, we will hold on to all that Suzy taught us and honor her by living the rest of our days the way she did - spreading love, joy and kindness wherever we go. The family will be hosting a private, in-person memorial service (due to COVID-19 restrictions) on Friday, March 5, at Suzy's second home, Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church. The memorial service will be available to view online on the church website, Cann.online.church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Suzy's church family, the congregation at Cann Memorial Presbyterian.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.