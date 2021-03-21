Remembering dear Susan Elaine from high school in NJ...She was a year ahead of me, but we were good friends at the time...How time goes on--I had not spoken with her recently, but we did speak a few years ago after she moved south.....She always carried the most beautiful smile. May she have everlasting peace.....Love, Buffy Telesco Blimptonshire, Honolulu, Hawaii.

Buffy Blimptonshire March 22, 2022