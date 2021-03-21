BIRD, Susan Elaine, 72, of Savannah, Ga., formerly of Powhatan, Va., went to be with her Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021, after a year long battle with pneumonia. She was a three time breast cancer survivor. Sue was born in Newton, N.J. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Watson Bird and Helen Gerard Bird; and brothers, Richard Clark Bird and Ralph Ronald Bird. She is survived by her children, Michelle Rapole (Todd Tribble) of Blackstone, Va., Jeff Rapole (Wendy) of Keysville, Va., Melissa Clayton (Joe) of Powhatan, Va. and Meggon Rapole (Josh Cahall) of Savannah, Ga.; grandchildren, Morgan Ownby, Ashdin Clayton, Zane Lyons, Alyssa Rapole and Hunter Rapole; great-granddaughter, Blake Kemp; and many nieces and nephews. She grew up in Sandyston Township in Layton, N.J. and was a 1967 graduate of Newton High School. She was active in 4-H, raising and showing Angus and Jersey cattle, as well as raising and training German Shepherds for The Seeing Eye Dog Foundation. After moving to Powhatan, Va., in 1984, she expanded her love for animals by raising sheep, pigs, cattle and chickens. She was a volunteer 4-H leader to many children in Powhatan, a member of Providence Presbyterian Church and a passionate volunteer for the American Cancer Society
's Relay For Life
in Powhatan. A graveside service and outdoor Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Providence Presbyterian Church, 1950 Ridge Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to The American Cancer Society Relay For Life
South of the James, Attn: SK 5AKRGF, P.O. Box 4110, Glen Allen, Va. 23058 or Providence Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 417, Powhatan, Va. 23139. The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to all of her friends, caretakers and medical professionals who cared for, loved and supported her throughout her many years of battling health conditions.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2021.