BIRD, Susan Elaine, 72, of Savannah, Ga., formerly of Powhatan, Va., went to be with her Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021, after a year long battle with pneumonia. She was a three time breast cancer survivor. Sue was born in Newton, N.J. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Watson Bird and Helen Gerard Bird; and brothers, Richard Clark Bird and Ralph Ronald Bird. She is survived by her children, Michelle Rapole (Todd Tribble) of Blackstone, Va., Jeff Rapole (Wendy) of Keysville, Va., Melissa Clayton (Joe) of Powhatan, Va. and Meggon Rapole (Josh Cahall) of Savannah, Ga.; grandchildren, Morgan Ownby, Ashdin Clayton, Zane Lyons, Alyssa Rapole and Hunter Rapole; great-granddaughter, Blake Kemp; and many nieces and nephews. She grew up in Sandyston Township in Layton, N.J. and was a 1967 graduate of Newton High School. She was active in 4-H, raising and showing Angus and Jersey cattle, as well as raising and training German Shepherds for The Seeing Eye Dog Foundation. After moving to Powhatan, Va., in 1984, she expanded her love for animals by raising sheep, pigs, cattle and chickens. She was a volunteer 4-H leader to many children in Powhatan, a member of Providence Presbyterian Church and a passionate volunteer for the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life in Powhatan. A graveside service and outdoor Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Providence Presbyterian Church, 1950 Ridge Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to The American Cancer Society Relay For Life South of the James, Attn: SK 5AKRGF, P.O. Box 4110, Glen Allen, Va. 23058 or Providence Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 417, Powhatan, Va. 23139. The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to all of her friends, caretakers and medical professionals who cared for, loved and supported her throughout her many years of battling health conditions.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Providence Presbyterian Church
1950 Ridge Rd., Powhatan, VA
Mar
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Providence Presbyterian Church
1950 Ridge Rd., Powhatan, VA
Remembering dear Susan Elaine from high school in NJ...She was a year ahead of me, but we were good friends at the time...How time goes on--I had not spoken with her recently, but we did speak a few years ago after she moved south.....She always carried the most beautiful smile. May she have everlasting peace.....Love, Buffy Telesco Blimptonshire, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Buffy Blimptonshire
March 22, 2022
Family, Please accept my sincere condolences. Sue and I were high school classmates. I will always remember her "big" smile whenever we would greet each other in class or while passing each other in the halls. Rest In Heavenly Peace Sue.
Bluizer Foxworth Greene
March 19, 2021
My most sincere condolences, Michelle, and family. I have such fond memories of your mom from our days in the Girl Scouts! May she rest in peace.
Laura (Utter) Gilsenan
March 19, 2021
Sue and I were high school classmates. So sorry for her loss. Prayers to the family. RIP Sue.
Jeanne Pelt
March 14, 2021
