I am so so sorry to find out today that my dear friend passed away. Susan and I learned a lot from each other. Her smiling face and positive attitude helped me out in life more times than she ever knew. I know that her happy place was ANYWHERE there was enough water to get wet in. I can picture her now up by that seashore in heaven laying back catching herself a nice suntan (as she always had a nice tan going on). Gladys and Marshall, unfortunately, I know how painful it is to lose a child but I cannot even imagine the pain of losing two. I love you guys and wish I would have been able to be there for you to at least give you a hug or shoulder to do whatever with. I will be coming by to see you but please call me (804)300-6911 as I broke my old phone and no longer have your phone numbers. Know that Susan was a great friend indeed and helped me out as I am certain she helped many others with her tremendous love of life, family and friends. I will FOREVER remember Susan. Thank you for molding her into the terrific person she was.

Penny Brock Jude Friend June 1, 2021