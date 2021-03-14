DYSON, Mrs. Susan Ann Chamberlyne, age 58, of Henrico County, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at her home. She was predeceased by her brother, Sid Chamberlayne; her nephew, Brad Chamberlayne; maternal grandparents, Henry and Katie Sprouse; and paternal grandparents, Aubrey Chamberlayne and Doris McDonald.
She attended Hermitage High School and graduated in North Carolina. She also got degrees from Reynolds Community College and Braxton Business College.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Thomas Dyson; two stepchildren, Leland and Laney Dyson; her parents, Marshall and Gladys Chamberlayne of Henrico County.
She worked for Virginia Physicians and retired from Bon Secours.
She loved her family dearly, her cats and the beach.
Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
I am so so sorry to find out today that my dear friend passed away. Susan and I learned a lot from each other. Her smiling face and positive attitude helped me out in life more times than she ever knew. I know that her happy place was ANYWHERE there was enough water to get wet in. I can picture her now up by that seashore in heaven laying back catching herself a nice suntan (as she always had a nice tan going on).
Gladys and Marshall, unfortunately, I know how painful it is to lose a child but I cannot even imagine the pain of losing two. I love you guys and wish I would have been able to be there for you to at least give you a hug or shoulder to do whatever with. I will be coming by to see you but please call me (804)300-6911 as I broke my old phone and no longer have your phone numbers.
Know that Susan was a great friend indeed and helped me out as I am certain she helped many others with her tremendous love of life, family and friends. I will FOREVER remember Susan. Thank you for molding her into the terrific person she was.
Penny Brock Jude
Friend
June 1, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Susan´s passing. I know how much she loved her family and she spoke of them often. I knew her such a short time but could see what a special person she was. May she enjoy her eternal life
Paige
March 22, 2021
I will miss and love you always. Sending my sincerest condolences and hugs to Mr. and Mrs. C. Sending hugs Tommy and the kids. I know how much you loved them all, along with your cats. I will miss that distinctive laugh. Loved you very much Susan aka SuSu!!!
Debra Pappas
March 18, 2021
I loved Susan and especially enjoyed living with her while we were in Harrisonburg. Gladys and Marshall, I know your hearts are broken. She was so loved.
Cindy McCreary
March 17, 2021
I always loved Susan. Gladys and Marshall, my heart goes out to you both, I could never have had better in-laws.
Mark McCreary
March 17, 2021
My condolences to Tommy and the family. May she rest in peace.
Khoi Tran
March 16, 2021
My condolences to the family. I worked with Susan at Va. Physicians. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.
Caroline Scarborough
March 15, 2021
I went to school with Susan at Hermitage High and remember her sweet face well. GOD Bless you all with your loss and may she rest peacefully.
Joanne Adams Seay