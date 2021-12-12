GIRTMAN, Mrs. Susan Ivey, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 20, 2021. She was born in Monroeville, Alabama, on December 14, 1950 to Anna B. and Owen Ivey, also of Monroeville. She was an active member of Sycamore Presbyterian Church in Midlothian, Va. and Knitting from the Heart, a charitable knitting organization. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John; her children, Victor Girtman (Kathleen), Kelly Elizabeth Girtman (Robert Little), Owen Girtman (Shannon); her grandchildren, Brandi Girtman and Henry Little; and sister, Joanna Johnson (Les). Susan's memorial service will be on December 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Sycamore Presbyterian Church in Midlothian, Va., 510 Coalfield Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23114. In lieu of flowers, send donations to CRU.org/give,
a Christian ministry formerly known as Campus Crusade for Christ.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.