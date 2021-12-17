Menu
Susan Johnson Gray
GRAY, Susan Johnson, 68, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Edith Johnson. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband of 25 years, Lynwood G. Gray Sr.; devoted daughter, Adrienne D. Johnson; two stepchildren, Margarite Bell (Gilbert) and Lynwood G. Gray Jr. (Akeeba); three sisters, Shirley Simms (Arthur), Ellen Tillman (Marvin) and Sybil Davis-Battle; nephews, Marvin Tillman Jr. (Stephanie) and Bruce Davis; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at March Funeral Home, with livestreaming available. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2021.
