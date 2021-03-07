HAGAN, Susan Forester, August 20, 1928 to February 20, 2021. Susan Forester Hagan, Richmond native, lifelong Southerner and devoted mother, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Born in Richmond, Va. at St. Luke's Hospital on August 20, 1928, to Jean McGraw and Max Henry Forester, Susan was the youngest of four daughters. She graduated from Saint Catherine's School in Richmond in 1946 and attended the American University in Berlin, where she moved with her parents while her father assisted in the restoration of coal production in post-war Germany. Like many of her generation, the destruction and upheaval of WWII shaped both her worldview and her lifelong sense of compassion and dedicated service to others. Susan managed many successful careers from her first job at United Press International in New York to her Richmond events production company, Great Things Unlimited, and in her later years as a successful Richmond realtor. A person of deep faith, Susan was a lifelong parishioner of Saint Bridget's Catholic Church and a founding member of the Alpha Group, dedicated to gospel study of the Christian faith and service. Susan was the very heart of her family as a devoted mother to her six children, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. Susan was a surrogate mother to countless children, friends, neighbors and acquaintances throughout her long life. Susan would want to be remembered first and foremost as a mother. Motherhood was her greatest personal joy and she gave to others unconditionally. Her generosity meant an always welcoming smile, a compliment, a warm meal, a hug and a bit of hard-won wisdom. Susan's knowledge and passion in garden design and her artistry with flowers was extraordinary. She adored dogs, especially her Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Brittany and Winston and in her final years, her adopted Cairn Terrier Mix, Hercules. She is survived by her six children and their spouses, including Eliza Bonner of Nokesville, Va., Maria Hagan (Sidney Matlock) of Carmel, Calif., John Hagan IV of Naples, Fla., Mark Hagan (Mary) of Richmond, Va., Sam Hagan (Diana) of San Rafael, Calif. and Jean Hagan (Doug Sjostrom) of San Carlos, Calif.; and her beloved sister-in-law, Anthony Hagan Tabb. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will hold a graveside service at the Hagan family plot in Hollywood Cemetery in July.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.