HOLT, Susan Brundage, in her Midwestern quiet strength, journeyed to heaven June 4, 2021, with her cowboy husband of 46 years, Clay Holt and her dogs, Beau and Mattie, by her side.
Sue is survived by her daughter, fellow equestrienne and loving confidant, Debbie Stoddard (Whit). Debbie and Sue shared a bond more than as a mother and daughter. They were each other's best friend. Sue loved spending time outdoors. She enjoyed time with her grandson, Hunter Stoddard, sharing the wisdoms found in nature and the beauty in God's creatures, namely the horses. Her only sister, Nancy Karczewski (Jack) and her niece, Kathy Zentec, were a great source of encouragement. Sue was faithful in loving and caring for her horses, her dogs and her small, intimate circle of friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Alan and Gretchen Brundage; and her brother, Jim Brundage.
Sue and Clay blended their families and invested time with their kids at the kitchen table, attending sporting events, traveling the country, visiting family, team penning, cruising the seas and enjoying the natural wonders of the United States. She will forever be honored and remembered by Greg and Debbie Holt, Janet and Barry King and Cathy and Kenny Mueller; and all her bonus grandchildren, Sally and Jackson Holt, Molly King, Carlie Cutright and Emily and Anna Thomas, who dearly loved their Grandma Sue.
Sue was born on the fourth of July in 1940 to a Ford engineer and a teacher, who developed her deep interest in reading and learning. She loved the United States of America, the Constitution and keeping up with current affairs, as well as a lifelong commitment to the Ford brand.
She was raised in rural Birmingham, Michigan and as a young girl, she would walk to a nearby stable and muck stalls in exchange for riding privileges. Horses became her passion early in life when God planted a dream in Sue's heart to one day own her own farm and stables. She won competition after competition as a teenager and was an outstanding rider.
A turquoise necklace gift from her mom sparked a curiosity that developed into a lifelong pursuit of learning about all things related to the Southwest. Sue studied Native American culture and sought to experience it by taking many trips out West, where history, colors, landscapes and architecture captivated her.
Sue attended Central Michigan University before moving Southeast to Richmond, Virginia with her first husband.
Then in 1973, she met a man reinventing his life and they married in 1974. They started building their future, a strong family and a residential homebuilding business, Finer Homes, Inc. No stranger to blazing trails, Sue blazed one for women in the construction and home building industry in Richmond, where few women were owners and leaders.
Sue always believed her greatest accomplishment was her family and the influence she had on them. She was touched by how they had grown so close over the years and loved each other so well. #TeamHolt
As the kids graduated and headed to college, Sue's childhood dream resurfaced in her heart, and she found a piece of land in Powhatan that was exactly like the one she envisioned as a little girl. She got to work - designing the site and house plans for what is now known as Fox Den Farm. Their home is a tribute to her passion for Southwestern culture, where she incorporated the colors, textures, materials, nature, landscapes, lighting and architectural elements in every detail of the design. In her early 50s, the farm was a dream come true with Clay by her side.
The site plans were as detailed as the house plans. Her deep love and respect for nature and horses helped her develop the vision with sprawling pastures, rolling hills, horses, dogs, the pond, the barn, a training ring, beautiful oaks, rose bushes and so many blooming trees, while welcoming all of God's creatures, big and small.
A woman with a calming spirit and a generous listener, you always felt "understood" in her presence.
A special acknowledgement to the countless subcontractors and suppliers in the Finer Homes building community, who came to the rescue and converted a glass enclosed porch into a fully conditioned, beautiful living space for Sue to enjoy during her last days at home on the farm.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Second Branch Baptist Church, 12217 Second Branch Road, Chesterfield, Virginia 23838, with a 12 noon service to follow.
Sue will be joined with God's creation during a private "we love you" service at the Farm, surrounded by the things she loved and valued the most: her family and her horses.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring Sue through a donation to your local animal shelter or Wings of Hope Ranch. This is a Richmond area horse rescue facility which offers support to children through therapeutic riding. Wings of Hope focuses on providing horse rescue and placement of forever homes. To learn more, visit https://www.wingsofhoperanch.org/
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.