Susan Eichelbaum Homestead
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woodward Funeral Home
200 Fredericksburg Avenue
Louisa, VA
HOMESTEAD, Susan Eichelbaum, "Sue," 83, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at St. John's Health Care Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. after struggling for a number of years with multiple chronic medical issues. Her parents, Katherine Hass and Cy Eichelbaum, of Lynchburg, Va., precede Mrs. Homestead in death. She is survived by her son, Bruce David Randall of Catonsville, Md.; cousins, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Shapiro of Midlothian, Va.; and "adopted family," Rebecca Homestead and Carrie Duff. Her death will be felt by her many close friends.

Born September 20, 1937 in Brooklyn, N.Y., Mrs. Homestead enjoyed living a "bi-coastal" life, with homes in Virginia and California. An avid traveler, she loved cruises and trips to many places around the world. Her friends often enjoyed sharing the photos she took of the many people she befriended and the great meals they shared along the way. A licensed social worker, Sue was an active member of numerous organizations in the field. She also enjoyed the National Cathedral School and Tulane University alumni associations.

Rabbi Stephen Newman will conduct a memorial service on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. For an invitation to the service, please contact Nathanial Trotta at [email protected] Contributions can be made to the Belmont Village, 1031 Seminole Dr., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. 33304. Their loving care in the last months of Sue's life was truly inspirational. Please make your donation in the form of a check (no cash) with a note on the memo line stating "Staff Holiday Fund."
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Woodward Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was fortunate to know Sue, I was her Nail Technician at Freedom Plaza in Sun city. She was always a loving person to me & my daughter she took us out once for dinner & we enjoyed our conversations & her company. When she moved to Ft Lauderdale we lost contact. She will be missed. Rest easy now Sue your at peace.
Margaret Jennings
April 16, 2021
Remembering Sue from a visit in 2009, in California.
Carrie Duff
April 6, 2021
Missing my dear friend Sue. After 35 years it is hard to fathom the world without you. We went thru and witnessed a lot. So grateful you can be at peace now. Love and light, my friend!
Carrie Duff
March 29, 2021
