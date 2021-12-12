To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Sending love and condolences to the family from Georgia
Lisa Battle Chalmers
December 19, 2021
I will miss that positive, encouraging, loving cousin of mine. Susie was so special, I never heard a negative word from her no matter how she was feeling. God truly has picked his very special flower for his garden. Rest In Peace.
Delores Hairston
Family
December 16, 2021
My sincerest condolences to you and your family.
Cecil " Junie " Mosby
December 14, 2021
My condolences, she will be truly missed. She has been that angel for me since my mom (her sister) passed away.