Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan A. McComas
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
MCCOMAS, Susan A., 82, of Salem, Va., passed away on March 29, 2022. She was born on October 14, 1939 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Horace Milton and Carmen Delores Schroeder Wiegand.

Susan is survived by her children, Patty McComas Hall and Alan McComas; siblings, Kathie Smith and Gary Wiegand; grandchildren, Katie and Nathaniel; great-grandchildren, Milo, Lydia and Oliver; as well as numerous other family and friends.

She was a registered nurse. Susan was a wonderful mother who enjoyed housekeeping, gardening, camping and working on her craft projects. Cross stitch was her way across the universe. She also made the best apple pie. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the women's cancer organization of your choice. Arrangements with Horne Funeral Home & Crematory, 540-382-2612.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.