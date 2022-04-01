MCCOMAS, Susan A., 82, of Salem, Va., passed away on March 29, 2022. She was born on October 14, 1939 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Horace Milton and Carmen Delores Schroeder Wiegand.



Susan is survived by her children, Patty McComas Hall and Alan McComas; siblings, Kathie Smith and Gary Wiegand; grandchildren, Katie and Nathaniel; great-grandchildren, Milo, Lydia and Oliver; as well as numerous other family and friends.



She was a registered nurse. Susan was a wonderful mother who enjoyed housekeeping, gardening, camping and working on her craft projects. Cross stitch was her way across the universe. She also made the best apple pie. Private family services will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to the women's cancer organization of your choice. Arrangements with Horne Funeral Home & Crematory, 540-382-2612.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2022.