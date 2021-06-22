MCIVER, Susan Hasbrouck, 78, of Nellysford, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Hospice of the Piedmont.Mrs. McIver was born on June 1, 1943 in Baltimore, Md., and was a daughter of the late Warren Hasbrouck and Alice (Green) Barkley. She retired as Chief Economist for the Virginia Employment Commission, after more than 25 years of work with state government. She was a longtime member of the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in North Chesterfield, Va. She, along with her husband, enjoyed traveling the world. They visited Scotland on more than 20 trips, and went to China and other countries in Europe also. In 2019, they completed a pilgrimage to the Holy Land. She was a Prior in the Priory of the Holy Isle, a part of the Sovereign Military Order of the Temple of Jerusalem. She loved flowers, especially her peonies. Susan was a fantastic cook and made the best Christmas cookies. She enjoyed reading and genealogy. She was a member of the Ruritans in Richmond and Nelson County.On May 3, 1986, she married Curtis McIver, who survives.In addition to her husband; Mrs. McIver is survived by her sons, David Keeler and Michael Keeler and wife, Anne, both of Richmond; and two beloved grandsons, Kyle Keeler and Connor Keeler and wife, Morgan.A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Details will be announced at that time.Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickIn lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions may be made to the General Raymond G. Davis Templar Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 3161, Virginia Beach, Va. 23454.Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.