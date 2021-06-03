Menu
Susan Downey Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
MILLER, Susan Downey, of Richmond, Va., passed away on May 20, 2021 at the age of 82. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife and friend. Her greatest legacy was those she left behind. She was preceded in death by her parents, William G. and Ruth D. Downey of Erie, Pa.; and sisters, Sallie Reiff and Ruth Moore. She is survived by her husband, Roy C. Miller of Richmond, Va.; sons, Otho E. Michaelis (Gayle) of Columbia, S.C., Scott A. Michaelis (Donna) of Chester, Va.; and daughter, Laura M. Look (Walter) of Midlothian, Va.; as well as nieces, nephews and many grandchildren. She is missed beyond words. Her strength was, as ours is, in the Lord Jesus, and we will see her again, healed from weakness and illness, wearing the grace of Christ as a robe. She has passed into the presence of the Lord...and we will press on in faith until we see her again. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on June 5, 2021 at the Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113. As Susan (mom) loved gardens and anything that blooms, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that you plant something in her memory and enjoy it for years to come. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral

homehuguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
We absolutely LOVED Susan and are truly saddened and feel her loss. We know she is in Paradise - which is the only reason it is easier to deal with her passing. Roy - we are just next door and always happy to lend a hand - And an extra plate at our table - even if it´s just takeout! We are praying for your whole family and especially Roy - that the Holy Spirit will provide comfort and peace that only He can provide during this grieving process.
The Carlmarks
Friend
June 5, 2021
Praying for the family. Love, The Ameer Family and Mitch´s work family @ Virtue Technologies
Kimberly Ameer
June 3, 2021
Dear Scott, and family, I am saddened to learn of your Mother's passing. May you find comfort and peace in the memories you share. You all have my deepest sympathy. Love, Martha
Martha Goodloe Buchanan
June 3, 2021
