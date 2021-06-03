MILLER, Susan Downey, of Richmond, Va., passed away on May 20, 2021 at the age of 82. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife and friend. Her greatest legacy was those she left behind. She was preceded in death by her parents, William G. and Ruth D. Downey of Erie, Pa.; and sisters, Sallie Reiff and Ruth Moore. She is survived by her husband, Roy C. Miller of Richmond, Va.; sons, Otho E. Michaelis (Gayle) of Columbia, S.C., Scott A. Michaelis (Donna) of Chester, Va.; and daughter, Laura M. Look (Walter) of Midlothian, Va.; as well as nieces, nephews and many grandchildren. She is missed beyond words. Her strength was, as ours is, in the Lord Jesus, and we will see her again, healed from weakness and illness, wearing the grace of Christ as a robe. She has passed into the presence of the Lord...and we will press on in faith until we see her again. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on June 5, 2021 at the Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113. As Susan (mom) loved gardens and anything that blooms, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that you plant something in her memory and enjoy it for years to come. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral