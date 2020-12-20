PARK, Susan W., passed away in her Virgina home on Friday, December 18, 2020. She was born July 13, 1945, to the late Lloyd and Grace Wicks. Susan was the beloved widow of Kermit D. Park. Susan is survived by her three daughters, Michelle Melara (Tony), Melissa Bracciodieta (Steve) and Tammy Marie Raper (Stephen); and two granddaughters, Eva Melara and Kadie Melara; and three grandsons, Derryk Haddon, Brett Haddon and Park Haddon. Services will be held at a later time in Florida, where she can be closer to her very loving siblings, Doug Wicks, Nancy Gossage, Lorraine Lewis, Wendy Vandersloot and Lisa Mansfield. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local hospice or Cancer Society
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.