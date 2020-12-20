Menu
Susan W. Park
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
PARK, Susan W., passed away in her Virgina home on Friday, December 18, 2020. She was born July 13, 1945, to the late Lloyd and Grace Wicks. Susan was the beloved widow of Kermit D. Park. Susan is survived by her three daughters, Michelle Melara (Tony), Melissa Bracciodieta (Steve) and Tammy Marie Raper (Stephen); and two granddaughters, Eva Melara and Kadie Melara; and three grandsons, Derryk Haddon, Brett Haddon and Park Haddon. Services will be held at a later time in Florida, where she can be closer to her very loving siblings, Doug Wicks, Nancy Gossage, Lorraine Lewis, Wendy Vandersloot and Lisa Mansfield. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local hospice or Cancer Society.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy. I was blessed to know the Parks and as a child enjoyed summer visits and Xmas Eve parties with Kermit and Susan. Her and her beautiful smile will be missed!
Bonnie Fitz(West)
December 29, 2020
I didn’t really know Susan well, but always appreciated her warmth and cheer when I was in Flagler with my dearly missed friend (her Nextdoor neighbor, Rose Marie.) My little dog Caramel (who is a great judge of character) absolutely adored running over to greet her. Heartfelt condolences to all those who loved and will miss her.
Barbara Glass
Acquaintance
December 23, 2020
Susan and I were friends for over 50 years. Our husbands were friends. We had so many fun times over the years. Even though we didn't see each other often in recent years we remained good friends. I will miss her so much. Sincere sympathy to her family and friends.
Carolyn Gregg
December 22, 2020
I got to know Susan while working on her neighbor's yard. I looked forward to seeing her every week. Her smile, wit and positive outlook on life always brightened my day. My deepest sympathies go out to her beloved friends and family.
Stephanie York
December 21, 2020
Deepest sympathy! As a neighbor in Flagler Beach, Susan was always there when needed. While my sister was dealing with ALS, Susan would bring over home cooked meals. A giver by nature who I will greatly miss!
Lynne Farrell Abrams
December 21, 2020
