WARE, Susan A., 59, of Sandston, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, George Beavers; and is survived by her husband, Jerry Ware; daughters, Shannon Young and Nikki Young; mother, Janette Beavers; twin sister, Sharon Thomas (Greg); sister, Lori Riley (Tim); stepson, Josh Ware (Shelbie); nieces and nephews; and her extended family at Richmond East Moose Lodge and The Sports Page Grill. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 5 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart, 155 S. International Drive Mooseheart, Illinois 60539 or www.mooseheart.org
. Susan was a proud native of Alabama. ROLL TIDE!
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 17 to Sep. 22, 2021.