Susan A. Ware
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
WARE, Susan A., 59, of Sandston, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, George Beavers; and is survived by her husband, Jerry Ware; daughters, Shannon Young and Nikki Young; mother, Janette Beavers; twin sister, Sharon Thomas (Greg); sister, Lori Riley (Tim); stepson, Josh Ware (Shelbie); nieces and nephews; and her extended family at Richmond East Moose Lodge and The Sports Page Grill. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 5 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart, 155 S. International Drive Mooseheart, Illinois 60539 or www.mooseheart.org. Susan was a proud native of Alabama. ROLL TIDE!
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Sep
19
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She will be missed. She was a great person and friend. She was always there for you if you needed her. Susan made a necklace for my daughter out of my Dad's ring for her to remember him. She was a special lady. Thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends.
Anita Thompson
September 19, 2021
I'm gonna miss your smile, and hanging out with a really great friend. She was like no other person. She was unique and is sorely missed. Partners for the family and Jerry. It's hard to lose your love. I'm thinking about you all and praying.
Heather Trent
Friend
September 18, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers to all family & friends, as this world has lost just a beautiful soul. We will always remember our laughs at the Page & the many talks Susan & I had about all the jewelry we loved. Susan will always sparkle wherever she goes. Fly high & may we meet again you will be solely missed & we send our love & prayers to all from afar. Hoping all will get through this very unfortunate tough time with some sort of peace ~ my heart is broken .
Lance & Sandra Johnson
September 17, 2021
