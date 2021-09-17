Our thoughts & prayers to all family & friends, as this world has lost just a beautiful soul. We will always remember our laughs at the Page & the many talks Susan & I had about all the jewelry we loved. Susan will always sparkle wherever she goes. Fly high & may we meet again you will be solely missed & we send our love & prayers to all from afar. Hoping all will get through this very unfortunate tough time with some sort of peace ~ my heart is broken .

Lance & Sandra Johnson September 17, 2021