GLASCO, Susie Rice, 64, of King William, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021. She is survived by her brother, Benny Rice (Marilyn); her cousin and caretaker for years, Betty Allen; and a very close and dear friend, Ron Clements; among other family and friends. Friends may call on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hanover, Va. COVID-19 regulations will be followed, masks and social distancing required.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
I will miss working with Sue. I didn't get to see her every day but whenever I needed help she was always ready and willing with a smile. You will be missed.
Shirley Edwards
March 12, 2021
To family, friends and co-workers of Sue Glasco, your passing will be leaving a emptiness in our hearts. You will be surely missed. I enjoyed working with Sue for 27 years and I will miss her deeply. My thoughts and prayers are with your friends, family and co-workers during this difficult time.
Ann Marie Samuel
Coworker
March 11, 2021
Sue Glasco's passing has left an empty void to all her friends and co-workers. Working with and knowing Sue will forever be a part of pleasant memories spent working at Hanover County. I know her co-workers will be at a loss, but I hope the memories of her personality and her contributions will have a lasting impact on their lives as well.
We will all miss you.
Dave Butler
March 10, 2021
To the Family and Friends of Miss Sue, our heartfelt condolences are sent your way. As words are insufficient for the loss of this great lady, please know that we share in the grieving process but rejoice in her eternal life.
Friends at Brooks & Brooks Services, Inc.
Rev., Dr. L. Randolph Brooks
March 10, 2021
I enjoyed working with Sue over the years. I will miss speaking with her. She was one who could always make me laugh. My thoughts and prayers to her friends and family.
Kristin St.Germain
March 10, 2021
Unfortunately I never was able to meet Sue but spoke with her many times on the phone working with Hanover County. She was truly one of a kind. My deepest sympathies to her family, coworkers and friends.
Connie Hall
March 10, 2021
It was truly a pleasure to have known and worked with Sue for 39 years at the County of Hanover. She will be missed dearly. Please know we are thinking of you and your family during this difficult time.