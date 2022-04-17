LINDHOLM, Suzanne Holt, 77, of Midlothian, Va., passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, in the company of family. Suzanne was born October 4, 1944 in Oak Ridge, Tenn. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Robert Eric Lindholm; son, Brian Eric Lindholm (Joann); daughter, Constance Lindholm Eisele (Eric); and granddaughter, Emeline Mae Eisele. All who met Suzanne knew her as a gentle soul with a kind heart. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She's remembered as a "second mom" by the neighborhood kids. She was a talented seamstress and pianist, and she also played in her church's bell choir. A tax preparer for 35 years, clients trusted her diligence, patience and honesty. Suzanne lived a life of faith and quiet service, always giving generously of her time and energy to help those in need. She was active in Christian Women's Club and in a variety of ministries and missions with Swift Creek Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23 at Bliley's- Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library (imaginationlibrary.com
) or Greater Richmond SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now – grscan.com
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.