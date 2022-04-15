SAUNDERS, Suzanne Shelhorse, 88, died on April 13, 2022. A native of Richmond, Va., she was born on July 1, 1933, to Mack Dowell and Evelyn Lee Shelhorse. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, T. Nelson Saunders Jr.; and by her grandson, Robert Sterling Saunders. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Thomas N. Saunders III and his wife, Gale, Suzanne S. Denicourt and her husband, Clement and Lisa B. Saunders. She was also a proud "Mimi" to her remaining six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The grandchildren are Thomas N. Saunders IV, Andrew L. Saunders, Suzanne S. Shaw (Jarrett), Bonnie B. Cosby (Will), Scott M. Strickland and Jason D. Krum. Her great-grandchildren are Paxton and Wyatt Shaw and Trip and Taylor Cosby.



Suzanne and her family enjoyed their homes in Richmond, off of Cary Street Rd., and at Horsepoint on the Piankatank River. At Horsepoint, she spent many afternoons on the tennis court or at the bridge table and evenings on the sunset deck. She loved to decorate and to entertain. Their home on Nottingham Road in Windsor Farms was featured during Historic Garden Week in 1985. Suzanne was an artist with a keen eye. She enjoyed everything from painting to architectural design. She and her husband, Nelson, had a very full life. They traveled around the world, staying at the finest hotels and dining at Michelin star restaurants. Her favorite spot to travel was to the Isle of Capri to visit their dear friends Sal and Anna Federico. She was a member of Westwood Swim and Racquet Club, the Monacan Junior Woman's Club, The Tuckahoe Woman's Club and the Dress Circle of Theatre Virginia, where she served as president.



The family will receive friends at noon on Wednesday, April 20, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, Va., with a service following there at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Westhampton Memorial Park on Patterson Ave.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2022.