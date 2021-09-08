Menu
Suzanne Kelley Weaver
WEAVER, Suzanne Kelley, 58, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, after a lengthy struggle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, John Ashby Weaver; and her brother, John Michael Weaver, both of Richmond, Va. She is survived by her mother, Mamie Frances Saunders Weaver of Chesterfield, Va; her daughter, Brittany Boswell Cox (Billy) of Powhatan, Va.; her son, Brentley Taylor Boswell of Chesterfield, Va.; three grandchildren, Skylar Boswell and Wesley Cox, both of Powhatan, Va. and Kaelyn Boswell of Colonial Heights, Va. The family will receive friends at the Clarke Funeral Home, 110 E. Fifth Avenue, Kenbridge, Va., on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 1 p.m. until start of services at 2 p.m. Interment to follow in Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.clarkeandstaples.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Clarke Funeral Home
110 E. 5th Avenue P.O. BOX 404, Kenbridge, VA
Sep
10
Service
2:00p.m.
Clarke Funeral Home
110 E. 5th Avenue P.O. BOX 404, Kenbridge, VA
Apologize for the late entry. Suzanne caught up with me briefly in the past year. Wish I had talked more. I was unaware of her battle. Just an old school friend. Look forward to seeing her again.
Whit Chenault
School
February 8, 2022
John Meadows and family
September 9, 2021
Brittany, Taylor,an Mamie you have my memories an condolences .Praying for your family.
Regina Sylvia
September 8, 2021
