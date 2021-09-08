WEAVER, Suzanne Kelley, 58, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, after a lengthy struggle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, John Ashby Weaver; and her brother, John Michael Weaver, both of Richmond, Va. She is survived by her mother, Mamie Frances Saunders Weaver of Chesterfield, Va; her daughter, Brittany Boswell Cox (Billy) of Powhatan, Va.; her son, Brentley Taylor Boswell of Chesterfield, Va.; three grandchildren, Skylar Boswell and Wesley Cox, both of Powhatan, Va. and Kaelyn Boswell of Colonial Heights, Va. The family will receive friends at the Clarke Funeral Home, 110 E. Fifth Avenue, Kenbridge, Va., on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 1 p.m. until start of services at 2 p.m. Interment to follow in Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.clarkeandstaples.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.