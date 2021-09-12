CRONE, Sybel Donovan, 82, passed away on September 9, 2021 in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glenn P. Crone; son, Michael Donovan Duggan; and great-granddaughter, Ava Duggan. She is survived by her children, Khaki Weber (Kennedy), John Duggan, Bob Duggan (Cate), Susan Polen (Mike) and Ginny Carr (Peter); brother, Ralph Donovan (Marsha); grandchildren, Michael, Clayton, Karl, Laura, Andrew, Nicole, David, Shannon, Sarah, Mary, Daniel, Matthew, Rachael, Ellie, Rachel; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Maevlyn, Liam, Jack, Elizabeth, Riley, Kennidi, Brooke and Vincent; former sons-in-law, Randy Hostetler and John Stevens. Sybel was born in Baltimore, Md. and grew up in Towson, Md. She moved to Richmond in 1958 where she was a member of St. Paul's and St. Bridget's Catholic Church until the formation of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she was a founding member. Sybel married Glenn Crone in 1970 and they enjoyed a love of theatre (Barksdale). They moved to Ashland in 1978 where they became members of St. Ann's. She was dedicated in service to her church. She loved her family, children, grandchildren and greats. She was loyal to her friends and community and especially enjoyed her fellowship with her bridge club. She was always most relaxed when at the beach. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 13, 2021 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 105 S. Snead St., Ashland, Va. from 4 to 6 p.m., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church at stannsashland.org
; the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children at https://missingkids.org
or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.