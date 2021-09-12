Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sybel Donovan Crone
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
CRONE, Sybel Donovan, 82, passed away on September 9, 2021 in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glenn P. Crone; son, Michael Donovan Duggan; and great-granddaughter, Ava Duggan. She is survived by her children, Khaki Weber (Kennedy), John Duggan, Bob Duggan (Cate), Susan Polen (Mike) and Ginny Carr (Peter); brother, Ralph Donovan (Marsha); grandchildren, Michael, Clayton, Karl, Laura, Andrew, Nicole, David, Shannon, Sarah, Mary, Daniel, Matthew, Rachael, Ellie, Rachel; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Maevlyn, Liam, Jack, Elizabeth, Riley, Kennidi, Brooke and Vincent; former sons-in-law, Randy Hostetler and John Stevens. Sybel was born in Baltimore, Md. and grew up in Towson, Md. She moved to Richmond in 1958 where she was a member of St. Paul's and St. Bridget's Catholic Church until the formation of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she was a founding member. Sybel married Glenn Crone in 1970 and they enjoyed a love of theatre (Barksdale). They moved to Ashland in 1978 where they became members of St. Ann's. She was dedicated in service to her church. She loved her family, children, grandchildren and greats. She was loyal to her friends and community and especially enjoyed her fellowship with her bridge club. She was always most relaxed when at the beach. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 13, 2021 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 105 S. Snead St., Ashland, Va. from 4 to 6 p.m., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church at stannsashland.org; the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children at https://missingkids.org or the charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. Ann's Catholic Church
105 S. Snead St., Ashland, VA
Sep
14
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Ann's Catholic Church
105 S. Snead Street, Ashland, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
May God comfort all of you and hold you close during this difficult time of great loss. Your sweet mother was beautiful and touched the lives of many. Through you her spirit will live on. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. We love you. Love , Cathleen and Patricia Crone
Cathleen Crone
September 17, 2021
TINA, RAUL, AND MARK ! ABC!
September 14, 2021
Please accept my sympathy for the loss of Sybel. I knew her from Bridge Club. Loved she and Glen both. I´m so glad that I was able to see her one final time at Chase´s funeral. Sally
Sally Stevens (Ward)
September 13, 2021
MARK AND MARY BOWDEN
September 13, 2021
John Burley - Everything Ice
September 13, 2021
Well done good and faithful servant. Till we meet again old friend
Robert Duggan
Family
September 13, 2021
She was a very special person and I always loved working with her and so happy to have known her!
Thomas Hewitt
Friend
September 12, 2021
We will miss the great lady Sybil, she was a sweetheart. We are very sorry for the entire family´s loss.
Nelson and Kay Loving
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results