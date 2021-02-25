I would like to send my condolences to the family of Slyvester (Boogie) we were the best of friends and he will truly be missed his passing has left a void in my heart but I know that he´s not suffering no more I am going to miss talking to him every day cause that´s what we use to do, he had a heart of gold would do anything for anybody so just keep your head up and put it all in God´s hand and he will take care of you it will get better day by day just remember him as he was celebrate his life not his passing I will always remember my friend. You´ll are in my prayers

Valarie Carter February 23, 2021