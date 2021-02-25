FINNEY, Sylvester "Boogie" Earl Jr., 52, departed this life on February 17, 2021. Memorial service on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. Wilson & Associates' Funeral Services, East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Road. Restrictions apply.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.
I love u pop not a day go by i dont think about you rest up big guy love you
Terence Cooper
February 17, 2022
Miss u pops continue to rest
Te'Andre
February 17, 2022
Wishing you a peaceful journey, and blessing to your family. You will always hold that special place in my heart.
Ms. M. Blackwell
March 3, 2021
R.I.P. from your friend and former co worker .
Arthur A Johnson
March 2, 2021
Boogie you will truly be missed.My prayers are with your family
Tashunda Johnson
March 1, 2021
Rest in peace my brother you are now in God's presence be at peace.
William Robinson
February 28, 2021
Love you brother fly high
Bopete
February 26, 2021
I will forever love you rest peaceful Baby Daddy
Cassandra Cooper-Allen
February 25, 2021
You will truly be miss God bless You S.I.Paradise Boogie.
Yvonda C Tunstall
February 25, 2021
You will truly be missed nobody told you to go no where!!
Nita Winston
February 23, 2021
I would like to send my condolences to the family of Slyvester (Boogie) we were the best of friends and he will truly be missed his passing has left a void in my heart but I know that he´s not suffering no more I am going to miss talking to him every day cause that´s what we use to do, he had a heart of gold would do anything for anybody so just keep your head up and put it all in God´s hand and he will take care of you it will get better day by day just remember him as he was celebrate his life not his passing I will always remember my friend. You´ll are in my prayers