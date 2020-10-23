LEEPER, Sylvester "Butch", of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life on October 10, 2020. His remains rest at the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home located at 2200 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. Walk-through viewing services will be held on Friday, October 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 12 to 3 p.m. followed by a Repast at Hobson Lodge, 800 Prince Hall Drive, starting at 3 p.m. Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2020.