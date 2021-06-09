Menu
Sylvia Johnson Brooks
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
BROOKS, Sylvia Johnson, 82, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ralph O.; her parents, Alexander S. Johnson and Violet W. Johnson; and a granddaughter, Jessica Marie Brooks.

Sylvia is survived by her sons, Ralph Jr. (Susan), Michael, Tim (Dena) and Ronald (Cecillia); daughter, Beverly Deats (Troy); grandchildren, Brian, Amanda (Wes), Morgan, Zachary (Bailey), Samantha, Damien (Jessica), Cameran and Mica; great-grandchildren, Cadence, Ryleigh, Andrew, Dylan and Willow; sisters, Shirley Carroll, Carolyn Stewart and Faith Johnson; and brother-in-law, Curtis Brooks; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Sylvia worked for F.W. Woolworth until retirement in 1997. She was a faithful member of New Found Church of Christ. The family will receive friends at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. A Celebration of Life will be held at New Found Church of Christ in Glen Allen, Va., on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund of New Found Church of Christ.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
11
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
New Found Church of Christ
Glen Allen, VA
Jun
11
Interment
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
VA
I'm SO truly sorry for your loss...Sylvia was a wonderful woman, I know she'll be missed. Take care of yourselves. Much love to your family. :-)
Debi Barnes
Other
June 16, 2021
Ralph, Michael, Beverly, Tim, & Ronnie: So sorry to hear of the loss of your beloved Mother. I will always remember her kindness/good advice to me as a wayward teen! May she rest in peace.
Mary Ellen Cooper
June 9, 2021
Great lady, she will be missed!
Charlie Vaughn
Family
June 9, 2021
