BROOKS, Sylvia Johnson, 82, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ralph O.; her parents, Alexander S. Johnson and Violet W. Johnson; and a granddaughter, Jessica Marie Brooks.



Sylvia is survived by her sons, Ralph Jr. (Susan), Michael, Tim (Dena) and Ronald (Cecillia); daughter, Beverly Deats (Troy); grandchildren, Brian, Amanda (Wes), Morgan, Zachary (Bailey), Samantha, Damien (Jessica), Cameran and Mica; great-grandchildren, Cadence, Ryleigh, Andrew, Dylan and Willow; sisters, Shirley Carroll, Carolyn Stewart and Faith Johnson; and brother-in-law, Curtis Brooks; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Sylvia worked for F.W. Woolworth until retirement in 1997. She was a faithful member of New Found Church of Christ. The family will receive friends at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. A Celebration of Life will be held at New Found Church of Christ in Glen Allen, Va., on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund of New Found Church of Christ.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.