HILL, Sylvia Turner, passed away on December 3, 2020, after 86 wonderful years. She was very giving of herself, always thinking of others and will be dearly missed. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Highland Hill III; parents, Taylor Turner and Irene Stinnett Turner; and her siblings, Mattie Turner Pittman, James Turner, Robert Turner, Austin Turner, Wesley Turner, Harold Turner and Betty Somers. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Turner Hill of Richmond; her son and daughter-in-law, Frank Hill IV and Elizabeth Hill of Pennsylvania; her granddaughter and husband, Kristen and Ryan Mosse of Richmond; her grandson, Jacob W. Hill of Georgia; and her great-granddaughters, Elowyn Mosse and Maeva Mosse of Richmond. Additionally, she is survived by her siblings, George Turner, Doris Turner Metz, Taylor Turner Jr. and wife, June Turner and Lilly Turner Marsh and husband, John Marsh; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hill attended St. Luke's Nursing School and was a Registered Nurse. During her long career, Mrs. Hill worked at St. Luke's Hospital in many capacities, including surgical nurse and nurse epidemiologist. She was devoted to her career but was focused on her family which she referred to as "her world." Mrs. Hill spent her entire adult life helping others and would wish that everyone should be safe during this challenging time of pandemic. Therefore, the family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
in honor of the memory of her late husband would be appreciated.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.