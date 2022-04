MADISON, Sylvia Gilliland, "Bunny," 73, of Powhatan, Va., passed away March 21, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, James; her children, Stacy Dunbar, Natalie Madison, Nathan Madison; grandchildren, Landon Dunbar, Ashton Dunbar and Vikram Madison-Casper. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association