ARRIGHI, Sylvia May Dacre, 86, passed away April 11, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Anthony M. Arrighi Jr.; her parents, John Thomas Dacre and Violet Ethel Vorley Dacre; and a grandson, Zachary Martin. She is survived by her four children, Michael, Stephen, Susan and Mark; numerous grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Sylvia earned her bachelor's in music from RPI. A devout Christian, for many years she sang in church choirs throughout Richmond. A graveside service will be held at Mount Cavalry Cemetery on Tuesday, November 24, at 2 p.m. on the 64th anniversary of her wedding to Anthony.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2020.