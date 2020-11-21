Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sylvia May Dacre Arrighi
ARRIGHI, Sylvia May Dacre, 86, passed away April 11, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Anthony M. Arrighi Jr.; her parents, John Thomas Dacre and Violet Ethel Vorley Dacre; and a grandson, Zachary Martin. She is survived by her four children, Michael, Stephen, Susan and Mark; numerous grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Sylvia earned her bachelor's in music from RPI. A devout Christian, for many years she sang in church choirs throughout Richmond. A graveside service will be held at Mount Cavalry Cemetery on Tuesday, November 24, at 2 p.m. on the 64th anniversary of her wedding to Anthony.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.