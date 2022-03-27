MOORE, Sylvia Bell, 97, of Henrico, Va., passed away February 26, 2022. Widow of Donald E. Moore; she is survived by her daughter, Dana Marie Moore; brother, E. Stephen Bell Jr.; as well as 16 nieces and nephews. She was retired from SunTrust Bank.



An entombment service for both Sylvia and her husband, Donald is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Open Air Mausoleum on the grounds of Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238.



The family wishes to extend their sincerest thank you to the doctor, nurses and all of the staff of Hospice of Virginia. Your gracious and thoughtfully personal care of Sylvia in her final days was uniquely crafted with great sensitivity, humor and heart by Elise, Lashell, Ashley, Lyn and in particular, Joshua.



Those wishing to make a contribution may consider a memorial donation to Central Virginia Foodbank, 1415 Rhoadmiller Street, Richmond, Va. 23220; Christ United Methodist Church, 6818 West Grace Street, Richmond, Va. 23226; or Hospice of Virginia, 2235 Staples Mill Road, Suite 100, Richmond, Va. 23230.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.