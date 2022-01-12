ROBERSON, Sylvia Dieste, passed away on January 8, 2022. She is now once again in the arms of her beloved husband, Eddy, who died in 2000.
Sylvia was born in Camagüey, Cuba and came to the U.S. to attend Shenandoah University. She majored in English and met Edwin Ellis "Eddy" Roberson while in college. Eddy was studying to be a concert violinist at the Shenandoah Conservatory of Music. On their first date, Eddy asked her to marry him and she said yes. That is when their beautiful love story began. They were married for 53 years.
Sylvia was predeceased by her mother, Blanca Luz Dieste; father, Jose Francisco Dieste; brother, Alberto Dieste and his wife, Virginia Dieste. She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Theresa Lee (Joe) and Bernadette Ramirez; grandson, Brendan Francis Auman; cousins, Sarah Alonso and Hector Alonso (Cathy); sister, Elsa Hicks; two nephews, Albert Dieste and Earl Hicks Jr.; two nieces, Jennifer Wharton and Denise Wolff; four grandnieces and four grandnephews and one great-grandniece.
Sylvia retired from the Life of Virginia insurance company (now Genworth), then continued to work during tax season for the Va. Dept. Of Taxation. She was a founding parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and Religious Education instructor for many years.
After breaking her hip in 2014, she recovered after surgery and went to live at the nursing home formerly run by the Little Sisters of the Poor, which is now August Healthcare. During the past two years, she suffered from Peripheral Artery disease. We are very grateful to all the wonderful Sisters, nurses, staff and volunteers, who showed her such love and kindness throughout her time there.
The family will receive friends at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church followed by a Christian Wake Service at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, followed by a reception.
Interment will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery following the reception.
Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/ollrichva/
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.