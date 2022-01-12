I remember Sylvia and Eddy so well. Along with Sylvia's brother, Beto and his wife, Virginia Dieste, they were close friends with my parents. I have such good memories of all of them. I remember how warm, generous and caring Sylvia was. And dinner at their house was so delicious! I know you will miss her and my heart goes out to you.

