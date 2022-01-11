FICKLIN, T. Dorsey, claimed glory on January 9, 2022, six day before his 86th birthday. Dorsey always had the heart of a farmer, having lived on his farm on the Rappahannock River his whole married life. Everyone enjoyed his personality, his great sense of humor and his big heart, even those times when you and he disagreed, but held each other in mutual respect. His greatest joys in life were the 64 years he spent with his wife, Pat, his family, watching the sun set over the Rappahannock every day, Virginia Tech football and RV'ing around the country for 40 years. He served his country as a captain in the U.S. Army before farming. A serial entrepreneur, he had ownership in Farm & Home Supply and Lively Supermarket many years ago. In retirement, he still could not sit idle. He and Pat combined crafting and RV'ing, he built and restored furniture, worked on sets for the Westmoreland Theatre and always had a large garden. Dorsey's parents were Lewson Stoneham and Emma Barrack Ficklin. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Lewis; his children, Thomas D. Ficklin Jr. (Linda), Daniel H. Ficklin, Mathew L. Ficklin (Tracey); his grandchildren, T. Dorsey Ficklin III (Kadee), L. Kate F. Fleisher (Brent), Emily F. Hoar (Neal), Jarrod A. Ficklin, Hannah F. Watson (William) and Emma Grace Ficklin; his great-grandchildren, Thomas D. Ficklin IV and Emma C. Ficklin, Thomas Neal Hoar III and Madison L. Hoar. The family also claims Jori Keckman, from Finland, as "the fourth son." His sister, Frances F. Durham predeceased him; and his sister, Melissa F. Jackson survives him. The family will have a private time now and a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to donate to either the Hospice of Virginia – Tappahannock, 1328 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock, Va. 22560 or the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets Advancement, 902 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg, Va. 24061. The sons would also ask you to reach out to mom over the next six months to continue to cherish his memory.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.