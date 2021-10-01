



ROSSER, T. Nelson, 83, of Richmond, Va., passed away on September 28, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carter White Rosser; daughter, Robyn Rosser Shuey (Tony); grandsons, Dustin and Brady Shuey; niece, Gail O'Dell; golden retriever, Libby; and many other family members and friends. Nelson was in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 to 1959 and was a District Sales Manager of Baker Engineering Equipment Company for many years. He was a Master Mason in good-standing of Glen Allen Lodge No. 131 and was an umpire with the Central Virginia Football Officials Association for 25 years. He was a member of Hermitage Country Club, the Marine Corps League, James M. Slay Detachment and the Yankee Point Yacht Club. He enjoyed ski trips out west, sailing on the Rappahannock River and Chesapeake Bay, BVI vacations and playing golf. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hermitage Country Club. A private graveside gathering at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Families of the Wounded Fund, P.O. Box 5327, Midlothian, Va. 23112.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.