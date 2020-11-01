BOWLES, Talley Eddleton, 89, of Henrico, joined the love of her life, Charles A. Bowles Sr., in Heaven on October 24, 2020. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She is survived by her children, Charles "Al" Bowles Jr. (Laurie), Susan Dawson, Mark Bowles (Dee); grandchildren, Andrew Bowles, Whitney Bowles, Caitlin Dawson, Christina Dawson, Jay Dawson, Charles Bowles and Dawson Davis; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved church friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Charles A. Bowles Sr.; her parents, Henry D. and Annie N. Eddleton; sisters, Anne Perkins and Dorothy Waldrop; and brothers, Preston and Beauford Eddleton. Talley was the valedictorian of Montpelier High School's 1948 graduating class and was voted "queen of popularity." She was a graduate of Smithdeal-Massey Business College. She enjoyed a brief career in banking before starting a family and realizing her true calling as a devoted mother and homemaker. She enjoyed the many friendships she made as an Avon representative for over 25 years. A longtime member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, she was involved in the Mary Martha Sunday school class and the Love and Fellowship group. A Celebration of Life service is being planned for a future date at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church's Endowment fund.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.