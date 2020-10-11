DARKO, Tammie M., 57, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, in her home with her family present, after a brief battle with a brain tumor. Survivors include her husband, Chris Darko; her daughters, Alex Vaughan and Andie Darko; grandson, Kamari Robinson; mother, Jane McGraw; and brother, Frank McGraw II. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank McGraw. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. Interment will be private. Memorials may be made to, Cullather Brain Tumor Quality of Life Center, 5875 Bremo Road, South Medical Building, Suite 108, Richmond, Va. 23226. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.