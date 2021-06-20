Menu
Tara Jean Lytle
LYTLE, Mrs. Tara Jean, Tara passed away surrounded with love June 13, 2021. She worked as a nurse for 32 years with Dr. William T. Tucker, Primary Care of West End, a family practice. She was a fierce advocate for each of her patients, working ceaselessly to ensure they got the care they needed. A member of Saint Andrew's United Methodist Church, she co-chaired and organized their CARITAS mission for many years. She loved competitive one-design sailing, her church, family, friends, pets and anyone who might need her help. A member of Fishing Bay Yacht Club, she was a sailing instructor for their Opti Kids and Junior week program. Her family has been blessed by her presence and will miss her. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, James E. Lytle; son, Morgan A. Lytle; daughter, Joanna E. Mojica (Sheldon); mother, Barbara "Bobbie" M. Stein; mother-in-law, Shirley J. Lytle; brother, Todd M. Stein (Donna); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and her pets. She is loved by all, including Cricket, the gray tabby that had chosen her as his human.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SPCA of Richmond, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220.

A celebration of her life will be held at Saint Andrew's United Methodist Church, 9801 Fort King Road, Henrico, Va. 23229, July 17, 2021. Please see https://obituaries.virginiacremate.com/obituaries/richmond-va/tara-lytle-10234302.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Celebration of Life
Saint Andrew's United Methodist Church
9801 Fort King Road, Henrico, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We learned today of Tara's passing. She was always caring, kind, and professional. As long-time patients of Dr. Tucker, she went out of her way several times to help us with various medical issues. May her family find peace with her passing. She will be missed by so many.
Art & Beth Dechent
Other
July 23, 2021
I just learned today that our Tara is gone. I met Tara 14 years ago at Dr. Tucker's office. She has always been so sweet and caring and professional. Her care and concern for her patients is genuine. My deepest condolences to her family, church family, friends and co-workers. We've lost a gem. Rest Tara.
Monica Byrom
Work
July 12, 2021
I´m very saddened to hear of Tara´s passing. My thoughts are with you and your family.
Duncan Ward
Friend
July 7, 2021
Our family is deeply saddened by Tara´s loss. In the blink of time we get to spend here, Tara was able to touch thousands of other lives with thoughtful kindness and love. Our hearts are with Jim, Bobbie, Morgan, Joanna, Todd, and your loved ones.
Tom and Ellen Ward
Friend
July 7, 2021
Dear Lytle Family Members, We have lost a valuable jewel! Tara was a most caring lady who cheerfully helped others. Thank you, Tara, for making every visit to Dr. Tucker's office pleasant for us. Rest in peace. Long time patients.
Alga and Earlene Evans
Work
June 30, 2021
Remembering all the times we shared as part of the Tuckahoe gang!! Your smile always brightened the room! I will always be grateful to the love and care you showed my mother. She looked forward to your personal house calls! May you rest in peace. Deepest sympathy to your family .
Linda Fonzi
June 21, 2021
We have such fond memories of our time at Fishing Bay and camping with your family. Peace be with your family.
Jan Monnier
Other
June 20, 2021
Tara was such a caring and lovely person. She will be greatly missed. Thoughts and prayers for her family.
Doris Wiltshire
June 20, 2021
So sad to see you go.Dr Tucker will be lost,all your patients will miss you terribly
Marie E Smith
Work
June 20, 2021
Caring thoughts and prayers for the family. We will always have a loving memory of a wonderful lady and nurse. Tara's kindness has helped us through several difficult times as patients. We will love and miss Tara always.
Sherry and George McBride
Work
June 20, 2021
