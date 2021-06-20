LYTLE, Mrs. Tara Jean, Tara passed away surrounded with love June 13, 2021. She worked as a nurse for 32 years with Dr. William T. Tucker, Primary Care of West End, a family practice. She was a fierce advocate for each of her patients, working ceaselessly to ensure they got the care they needed. A member of Saint Andrew's United Methodist Church, she co-chaired and organized their CARITAS mission for many years. She loved competitive one-design sailing, her church, family, friends, pets and anyone who might need her help. A member of Fishing Bay Yacht Club, she was a sailing instructor for their Opti Kids and Junior week program. Her family has been blessed by her presence and will miss her. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, James E. Lytle; son, Morgan A. Lytle; daughter, Joanna E. Mojica (Sheldon); mother, Barbara "Bobbie" M. Stein; mother-in-law, Shirley J. Lytle; brother, Todd M. Stein (Donna); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and her pets. She is loved by all, including Cricket, the gray tabby that had chosen her as his human.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SPCA of Richmond, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220.
A celebration of her life will be held at Saint Andrew's United Methodist Church, 9801 Fort King Road, Henrico, Va. 23229, July 17, 2021. Please see https://obituaries.virginiacremate.com/obituaries/richmond-va/tara-lytle-10234302
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.