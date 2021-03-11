TERRY, Tasha N., departed this life March 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Turnage. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving mother, Nora Terry; and her devoted son, Diamante' "Rudy" Terry (Megan); sisters, Shelia Martin and Felicia Terry (Kelly); brothers, Clarence Day (Nicole) and Lawrence Terry; goddaughter, Meria; best friend, Jermaine Davis (Precious); a special friend, Horace; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed today at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2021.