Tasha N. Terry
TERRY, Tasha N., departed this life March 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Turnage. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving mother, Nora Terry; and her devoted son, Diamante' "Rudy" Terry (Megan); sisters, Shelia Martin and Felicia Terry (Kelly); brothers, Clarence Day (Nicole) and Lawrence Terry; goddaughter, Meria; best friend, Jermaine Davis (Precious); a special friend, Horace; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed today at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I want to express my condolences to the family. May GOD be very close to the family & experience HIS Love & comfort. I knew tasha becauz I used to live n hillside court as well & she was a good friend of sherry. She was always nice, polite kind & respectful to go me always. I just found out today. I've always liked her a lot especially the way she carried herself. She will be greatly missed.
Miss Ceonna- Sherry's mother
March 11, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
March 11, 2021
