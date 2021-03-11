I want to express my condolences to the family. May GOD be very close to the family & experience HIS Love & comfort. I knew tasha becauz I used to live n hillside court as well & she was a good friend of sherry. She was always nice, polite kind & respectful to go me always. I just found out today. I've always liked her a lot especially the way she carried herself. She will be greatly missed.

Miss Ceonna- Sherry's mother March 11, 2021