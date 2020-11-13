COLEMAN, Teena B., of Jetersville, age 63, entered into rest November 12, 2020, at Johnston Willis Medical Center.



She is survived by devoted brother, Malcolm Coleman (Crystal); nieces, Krystal and Tracie Coleman; aunts, Amelia Wilkerson, Ida Scott, Julie and Elnora Coleman, Rose Vessels, Ann Adams; uncle, Rufus Coleman; devoted aunt and uncle, Harry and Maxine Coleman; other relatives and friends.



Memorial service at a later date.



V. Y. Scott Funeral Home, Amelia, in charge of services.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2020.