Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Teena B. Coleman
COLEMAN, Teena B., of Jetersville, age 63, entered into rest November 12, 2020, at Johnston Willis Medical Center.

She is survived by devoted brother, Malcolm Coleman (Crystal); nieces, Krystal and Tracie Coleman; aunts, Amelia Wilkerson, Ida Scott, Julie and Elnora Coleman, Rose Vessels, Ann Adams; uncle, Rufus Coleman; devoted aunt and uncle, Harry and Maxine Coleman; other relatives and friends.

Memorial service at a later date.

V. Y. Scott Funeral Home, Amelia, in charge of services.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.