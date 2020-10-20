MCGIRT, Teresa Bernardini, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the age of 84. Teresa let go of her pain and found peace and comfort with the Lord at her home, surrounded in love by her family. She made every moment spent together with her loved ones a memory to cherish forever. She is survived by her family: husband, Edward L. McGirt Sr.; son, Charles M. Haller and family; daughter, Victoria L. Haller; daughter, Connie M. Dunkum and family; son, Edward L. McGirt III and family. Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings; and her son, Edward L. McGirt Jr. Per the deceased's wishes there will be no services. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2020.