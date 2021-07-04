Menu
Teresa J. Guy
FUNERAL HOME
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA
GUY, Mrs. Teresa J., a native of Newport News, Va. and a resident of Chester, Va., entered eternal life on June 27, 2021. She was a 1968 graduate of G. W. Carver High School, Newport News, and a retired 2016 Housing Manager at Fort Lee Army Post in Petersburg, Va. Teresa was a member of First Baptist Church of South Richmond, Dr. Dwight Jones, Senior Pastor. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dwight Guy of Chester; mother, Rosetta Young of Newport News; children, Dakari Guy (Dawn) of Varina and Dione Guy of Charlotte, N.C.; siblings, James Oliver Young (Jeri) of Chino Hills, Calif. and Diane Young of Newport News; aunts, Eunice A. Cabell (Frank) of Yorktown and Geneva Sims of Cincinnati, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Labanuel Guy (Lucy) of Richmond, Va., Albert Guy of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Lewis Cannon Jr. of Winston-Salem, N.C. A Homegoing celebration will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 3009 Chestnut Avenue, Newport News, Va. 23607, with Dr. Leroy Salary Jr., Pastor of Second Baptist Church East End, Newport News, officiating; COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced and masks are required. A viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at the funeral home. O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue, Newport News, VA
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue, Newport News, VA
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
G
July 8, 2021
My love to each of you. I loved her and will miss her.
Linda Garrett
Friend
July 5, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Reeshellie D. Garrett
Friend
July 4, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
July 4, 2021
Mr. Guy, Mr. Lockhart shared with me the news of your wife´s passing. I was so very to hear it. May God bless you and keep you and give you and your family the strength you need. Blessings and love.
Sharon Loving
Work
July 2, 2021
I will miss my friend of over 25 years. May God give the family the strength and courage to stand though this storm!
BJ Terry
Friend
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results