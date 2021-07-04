GUY, Mrs. Teresa J., a native of Newport News, Va. and a resident of Chester, Va., entered eternal life on June 27, 2021. She was a 1968 graduate of G. W. Carver High School, Newport News, and a retired 2016 Housing Manager at Fort Lee Army Post in Petersburg, Va. Teresa was a member of First Baptist Church of South Richmond, Dr. Dwight Jones, Senior Pastor. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dwight Guy of Chester; mother, Rosetta Young of Newport News; children, Dakari Guy (Dawn) of Varina and Dione Guy of Charlotte, N.C.; siblings, James Oliver Young (Jeri) of Chino Hills, Calif. and Diane Young of Newport News; aunts, Eunice A. Cabell (Frank) of Yorktown and Geneva Sims of Cincinnati, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Labanuel Guy (Lucy) of Richmond, Va., Albert Guy of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Lewis Cannon Jr. of Winston-Salem, N.C. A Homegoing celebration will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 3009 Chestnut Avenue, Newport News, Va. 23607, with Dr. Leroy Salary Jr., Pastor of Second Baptist Church East End, Newport News, officiating; COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced and masks are required. A viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at the funeral home. O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.