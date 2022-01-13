ERVI, Terri Ann, 65, of Louisa, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. She loved horseback riding and was an avid greyhound owner and member of the Greyhound Rescue Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hilda Cantini; and one brother. She is survived by her husband, William Ervi.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Lacy Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the SPCA or any animal shelter of your choice in Terri's memory.
Online guestbook at Lacyfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2022.