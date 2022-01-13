Menu
Terri Ann Ervi
FUNERAL HOME
Lacy Funeral Home
6241 Cross County Road
Mineral, VA
ERVI, Terri Ann, 65, of Louisa, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. She loved horseback riding and was an avid greyhound owner and member of the Greyhound Rescue Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hilda Cantini; and one brother. She is survived by her husband, William Ervi.

A visitation will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Lacy Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the SPCA or any animal shelter of your choice in Terri's memory.

Online guestbook at Lacyfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
29
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lacy Funeral Home
VA
Jan
29
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Lacy Funeral Home
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Lacy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss, I worked with Terri for a couple of years. We used to swap stories on taking care of animals and I went on a horseback riding/wine tasting with her. Terri was always so kind and generous. She will be missed greatly.
Melissa Boston
Work
January 26, 2022
Bill, so sorry to learn of Terri's passing. You both made very good and lasting impressions on Butch and myself. We met you at Remlik Marina. Terri introduced us to a very good "LOW COUNTRY BOIL" Good people are just hard to forget. God-Bless.
J.Robert (BOBBY) Edwards
January 19, 2022
