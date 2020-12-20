ANDERSON, Terry Wayne, 67, of Keysville, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenza and Mary Anderson; and son, John Anderson. Terry is survived by his daughters, Bethany Peterson (Brad), Carolyn King (Andy) and Lauri Wilden (Bill); sister, Wanda Parnell; grandchildren, Liam, Frank and Vince. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Terry's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.