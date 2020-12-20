Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry Wayne Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
ANDERSON, Terry Wayne, 67, of Keysville, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenza and Mary Anderson; and son, John Anderson. Terry is survived by his daughters, Bethany Peterson (Brad), Carolyn King (Andy) and Lauri Wilden (Bill); sister, Wanda Parnell; grandchildren, Liam, Frank and Vince. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Terry's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Dec
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Thoughts & Prayers
James Napier
December 20, 2020
Terry was one of the finest men I ever had the pleasure to know. I will miss him. May God comfort and strengthen you in the difficult days ahead. Please accept my deepest sympathies. Love, Martha
Martha Goodloe Buchanan
December 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results