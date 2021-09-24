Menu
Terry Allen Brown
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
BROWN, Terry Allen, 75, of Prince George, Va., passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren C. and Aileen S. Brown. Terry proudly served four years in the United States Air Force. He then made a career as an industrial maintenance mechanic with Firestone, American Tobacco, Brown & Williamson Tobacco and Reynolds American Tobacco. Terry loved woodworking and metal fabrication and was an active member of the Hopewell Optimist Club. He will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. Terry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Duke Brown; children, Stephanie B. Greene (Bill) and Richard Allen Brown (Diane); grandchildren, Ashley N. Brown, C. Bradley Greene, Heather M. Cutrona and Trevor A. Greene; two brothers, Dennis L. Brown (Gail) and Carlton W. Brown (Penny); five great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's honor to the Optimist Club of Hopewell or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue, Hopewell, VA
Sep
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue, Hopewell, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda, As I said my prayers this morning, I thought of you and Mr Brown who have been there a very long time. Mr Brown for healing and you for the strength to care for him. So, I Googled his name and sadly found his obituary. He is sick no more and rests in the hands of God. The two of you were always so kind and generous to all you met including me. I will always remember Mr Brown as the "Penny Man". He shared his love of coins and I cherish all that he gave me especially my Penny Necklace for my retirement. You supported him quietly and we always knew you were the great lady who stood beside him. May God bless you and your family as you go forward with memories of the man who loved and cared for all of you. From South Carolina, I sent my condolences. Barbara Trivelli
Barbara Trivelli
November 11, 2021
When I bought my house 12 yrs. ago it was in pretty bad shape. Terry introduced himself and offered any and everything he had to help me get it up and running. He followed through on that offer more times than I can count over the next few years. The Brown's exemplified what it means to be a good neighbor. God didn't make many men with the generosity, kindness and compassion for his fellow man like Terry and sadly now the world has one less. Just won't seem the same driving down the lane knowing your not over there. Go rest well in God's Hands my Friend you certainly deserve it. Linda, Stephanie & Richard I am praying that God grant you all His Comfort & Grace.
Corkey Harrison
September 25, 2021
