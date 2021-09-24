Linda, As I said my prayers this morning, I thought of you and Mr Brown who have been there a very long time. Mr Brown for healing and you for the strength to care for him. So, I Googled his name and sadly found his obituary. He is sick no more and rests in the hands of God. The two of you were always so kind and generous to all you met including me. I will always remember Mr Brown as the "Penny Man". He shared his love of coins and I cherish all that he gave me especially my Penny Necklace for my retirement. You supported him quietly and we always knew you were the great lady who stood beside him. May God bless you and your family as you go forward with memories of the man who loved and cared for all of you. From South Carolina, I sent my condolences. Barbara Trivelli

Barbara Trivelli November 11, 2021