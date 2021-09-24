BROWN, Terry Allen, 75, of Prince George, Va., passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren C. and Aileen S. Brown. Terry proudly served four years in the United States Air Force. He then made a career as an industrial maintenance mechanic with Firestone, American Tobacco, Brown & Williamson Tobacco and Reynolds American Tobacco. Terry loved woodworking and metal fabrication and was an active member of the Hopewell Optimist Club. He will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. Terry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Duke Brown; children, Stephanie B. Greene (Bill) and Richard Allen Brown (Diane); grandchildren, Ashley N. Brown, C. Bradley Greene, Heather M. Cutrona and Trevor A. Greene; two brothers, Dennis L. Brown (Gail) and Carlton W. Brown (Penny); five great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's honor to the Optimist Club of Hopewell or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.