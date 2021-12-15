Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry Wayne Chandler
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
CHANDLER, Terry Wayne, 58, of Deltaville, Va., passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. He owned Chandler Home Improvement and was very talented at construction and mechanical work. He was active at the Bush Park Campground community and was a member of NASCAR. Terry is survived by his mother and father, Christine and Thomas Chandler; son, Wayne and wife, Lydia; daughter, Casey Lee; grandchildren, Meadow Nicole and Autumn Grace; brother, Thomas Edward Chandler IV; several nieces and nephews and two fur grandbabies. Services will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am so sorry to hear about Terry. Our love ,thoughts and prayers are with you Tommy, Chrissy and family.
Steve, Janet Tyler and family
Family
December 21, 2021
Terry you will be missed by so many. I am very grateful to have met you at Bush park and we became friends. To the many good times we had fishing boating darting laughing , so many laughs. Thanks for always being there to help and being a loyal friend. Miss you buddy.
Angie B
Friend
December 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss.y thoughts and prayers are with you Tommy and Chris; and family.
Sabrina Conway
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results