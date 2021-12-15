CHANDLER, Terry Wayne, 58, of Deltaville, Va., passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. He owned Chandler Home Improvement and was very talented at construction and mechanical work. He was active at the Bush Park Campground community and was a member of NASCAR. Terry is survived by his mother and father, Christine and Thomas Chandler; son, Wayne and wife, Lydia; daughter, Casey Lee; grandchildren, Meadow Nicole and Autumn Grace; brother, Thomas Edward Chandler IV; several nieces and nephews and two fur grandbabies. Services will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.