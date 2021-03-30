Menu
Terry Lee Clarke
CLARKE, Terry Lee, 72, of Spring Grove, Va., formerly of Ashland, Va., walked through the gates of heaven on Friday, March 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jimmy Clarke; and parents, James and Betty Adkins. She was the beloved mother to Irene Furr Henshaw (Trey) and Timothy J. Furr; granny to Dylan Furr, Emma Furr, Gabe Marshall, Sadie Allyn-Redford and Hannah Redford; sister to Denny Wiggins (Linda) and Tommy Wiggins (Missy); cousin to Linda Mae Platt; and devoted friend to Regina Irwin and Marta Terry. The last few years of her life were focused on her dedication and fellowship with the Wakefield Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 1, at 1 p.m. at New Kent Chapel Cemetery, 13100 Cooks Mill Rd., Lanexa, Va. Online condolences may be made at nelsenashland.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Apr
1
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
New Kent Chapel Cemetery
13100 Cooks Mill Rd., Lanexa, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere condolences to Irene and her family. Rest in peace..
Dorothy G. Brooks
March 31, 2021
