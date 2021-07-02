Menu
Thaye Ann Richards Kearns
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
KEARNS, Thaye Ann Richards, On June 25, 2021, Thaye Ann Richards Kearns completed life's physical journey and accepted the blessings of eternity. Ann was a uniquely loving and caring person of tremendous faith and strength. She was an unpretentious person who liked who she was, was proud of what she was able to accomplish and was never reluctant to pursue her beliefs.

Born in Suffolk, Virginia to James Edward Richards Sr. and Martha Athalia Joyner Richards, Ann received a B.S. degree in mathematics from Randolph-Macon Women's College in 1969 and that same year married Curtis A. Kearns Jr. They began their married life in Washington, D.C. Professionally, she was an early childhood education specialist who taught, advocated for and improved the lives of hundreds of children throughout her career. A faithful Christian, Ann's life was lived as a testimony to the God she loved.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, The Rev. Curtis A. Kearns Jr. of Midlothian, Va.; son, C. Andre Kearns III (Nadine) of Washington, D.C.; daughter, Chandra A. Kearns of Louisville, Ky.; grandchildren, Julien A. Kearns and Jacques C. Kearns of Washington, D.C.; brother, James E. Richards Jr. (Ophelia) of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; sister, Patricia L. Richards-Spruill (John) of Suffolk, Va.; sister-in-law, Ida K. Adams of Goldsboro, N.C.; brother-in-law, Ronald E. Kearns of Ellicott City, Md.; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins who are left to celebrate her life and legacy.

Friday, July 2, 2021, 10 a.m. viewing and 11 a.m. funeral at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 7500 Hull Street Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. and Saturday, July 3, 2021 burial at 12 noon at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Hillcrest, Md.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Southminster Presbyterian Church
7500 Hull Street Rd, N. Chesterfield, VA
Jul
2
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Southminster Presbyterian Church
7500 Hull Street Rd., N. Chesterfield, VA
Jul
3
Burial
12:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Cemetery
Hillcrest, MD
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Thank God for giving me a big sister and friend like Ann. One day I know I will see her "right around the corner". In the meantime Ann Rest in Heaven. Love you forever
Patricia Lynn Richards-Spruill
Family
July 18, 2021
Never met her so hope it´s okay to say this from just reading here...what a beautiful lady and life...
Angela
July 3, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Alice H Kibler
Family
July 2, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
June 30, 2021
