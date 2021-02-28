BARBOUR, Thelma "Tee" Ford, 76, of Henrico, passed away on February 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Thomas Ford Sr. and Thelma Hurd Ford; brothers, Herman Hurd Ford, James T. Ford Jr. She is survived by her sisters, Rose Marie Thompson (Harry), Nancy Ford; brother, Bruce Ford; son, Charles Barbour (Katie); daughter, Valerie Gross (Kappy); grandchildren, Matt Daneker, Julia and Lizzie Barbour; many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends, especially Polly Dortch. Thelma was dedicated to her profession as an appraiser (AACS). She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, traveling, listening to music (especially Elvis Presley), dancing, celebrating with family, collecting antiques and beautiful roses. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Thelma's memory to The American Cancer Society
, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, or a local library. Condolences may be made at blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.